Sir Sean Connery’s son invests £1 million in inland surf resort

The son of late actor Sir Sean Connery has invested £1 million in an inland surf park.

Jason Connery said the Lost Shore Surf Resort, at Ratho on the outskirts of Edinburgh, “brings something truly special to Scotland”.

The £60 million resort opened in November and has a wave pool described as the largest and most advanced in Europe.

The resort opened in November (Jane Barlow/PA)

The pool has a 250-metre beachfront and can generate up to 1,000 customisable waves per hour.

The resort, founded by Andy Hadden, also has accommodation, restaurants and a surf school.

Mr Connery, who co-owns First Stage Studios in Leith, Edinburgh, with business partner Bob Last, said: “Lost Shore Surf Resort is an exciting and ambitious project that brings something truly special to Scotland.

“It offers incredible opportunities not only for sport and recreation but also for the local economy.

“Andy Hadden’s vision for the resort is inspiring, and I am pleased to support a business that aligns with my passion for Scottish enterprise, sport and culture.

“The early success of Lost Shore is a testament to the demand for an attraction like this, and I look forward to seeing its continued impact.”

The wave pool can generate 20 wave types (Jane Barlow/PA)

The resort is projected to welcome more than 160,000 visitors a year.

Mr Hadden said: “These funds will help us take the project to the next level.

“We are thrilled to have Jason Connery backing our vision for Lost Shore.

“This investment underlines the potential of inland surf parks not only as world-class sporting destinations but also as drivers of economic growth and community engagement.”