Sir Rod Stewart says potholes could force him to give up sports cars

Sir Rod Stewart thinks he “may have to find new owners” for his five sports cars due to the potholes on the roads near his home.

The singer-songwriter, 79, has previously picked up a shovel to fill the crevasses along his damaged road near Harlow in Essex.

In 2022, he shared a video showing him make his local roads safer with him and a team shovelling gravel from a lorry into a large number of potholes after an ambulance had a burst tyre and other cars were damaged.

On Wednesday, Sir Rod wrote on Instagram: “I am extremely fortunate and eternally grateful to be the owner of these five beautiful hybrid sports cars, which, in my opinion, are true ‘works of art.’

“Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them.

“I’ve been driving these iconic Italian cars since the 70s, and I absolutely love and adore them.

“This post is for my fans—thank you, as you are the sole reason I own them.

“And to all the trolls… don’t bother; I never read the comments.”

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster (Yui Mok/PA)

The London-born singer, who had hits including Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs and Maggie May, has previously spoken about political issues.

Sir Rod, who is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, aired his disillusionment with the Tories last year, when he told Sky News he felt the Government should “stand down”.

He expressed sympathy with nurses amid the strikes, and called their situation in the NHS “heartbreaking”.

Sir Rod is continuing to tour, and will head to Spain and Denmark for shows next month.