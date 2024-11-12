Sir Elton John: My death row meal would be sweets ‘because I can’t eat them now’ (David Parry Media Assignments)

Sir Elton John said he craves “chocolate and ice cream” after giving up sugar from his diet in an effort to keep his blood sugar levels down.

The music superstar, 77, said his death row meal would consist of “ice cream, donuts, apple pie, (and) rhubarb crumble” after giving up sweet treats.

“I like all sorts of things that aren’t good for me. Fried chicken, donuts,” Sir Elton told Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast.

“If I had a death row meal, it wouldn’t contain anything except sweets, because I can’t eat them now.”

Sir Elton confirmed he does not eat sugar as part of his diet, describing it as a “long time” since he had indulged.

“I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon,” he said.

“As long as you’re sensible about it, it doesn’t shoot your blood sugar up.

“But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can’t have any ice cream.”

Sir Elton said he had just ordered some sugar-free chocolate from Italy.

It comes after Sir Elton recently reflected on his own mortality in footage from his new documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late, directed by RJ Cutler and Furnish.

Footage captures him preparing for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, having performed two sold-out concerts at the venue back in 1975.

He said: “I wonder what is going to happen to all of this stuff when I finish? This is the latter time of my life. I don’t know how much time I have left.

“And you think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death.”

Earlier this year, Sir Elton became the 19th performer to earn the coveted EGOT status – a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

His headline set at Glastonbury in 2023 marked his last UK performance as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He was honoured with the Legacy award at this year’s Attitude Awards.