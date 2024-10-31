Shaun White faked Anna Wintour dinner to surprise Nina Dobrev with proposal

Olympian Shaun White proposed to Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev after tricking her with an invitation to a fake dinner with Dame Anna Wintour.

White popped the question, alongside a five-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring, at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York, he told Vogue magazine.

He had originally planned to propose during their summer holiday, before Dobrev was involved in an electric bike accident and underwent surgery to her knee.

In order to keep the engagement a surprise, White and his publicist set up a fake dinner with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Dame Anna.

Dobrev told Vogue she was “in a panic” that she was late for Dame Anna, before opening the door to see White in a Ralph Lauren suit under an arch of white roses which sent her “into shock”.

The pair said they were later joined by friends for caviar and champagne to celebrate the engagement.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Dobrev said: “RIP boyfriend, hello fiance.”

The couple first sparked dating rumours in March 2020, when they were photographed riding bikes together in Malibu, California, and later made their romance Instagram official.

Dobrev rose to fame starring as Elena Gilbert in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2015, while White is a three-time Olympic gold medal winning snowboarder.