Shakira updates fans after cancelling Lima concert due to abdominal condition

Colombian singer Shakira has updated fans after being taken to hospital with an abdominal condition and calling off her Lima concert.

The 48-year-old informed her followers on social media on Sunday afternoon that doctors had told her she was in no condition to perform.

In the hours after the cancellation, she again took to Instagram stories and X to thank fans for their outpouring of support.

“Thank-you for all your loving messages,” she wrote.

“You give me so much strength. I love you with all my heart.”

The singer arrived in Peru over the weekend and had been scheduled to perform shows on Sunday and Monday.

Gracias a todos por sus mensajes de cariño. Me dan tanta fuerza!! Los quiero con el alma. Thank you all for your loving messages. You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart. — Shakira (@shakira) February 17, 2025

Shakira had earlier shared how “emotional” and “deeply sorry” she was for having to cancel the concert.

“I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience,” she said.

“I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform.”

The Colombian superstar also assured fans her team had already set to work planning a new concert date.

The country is the second stop on her tour as she showcases her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

The album, which won best Latin pop album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, is the first since her highly publicised divorce from former professional footballer Gerard Pique.

More than 68,000 people showed out for her Sao Paulo show in Brazil last week.

The tour is expected to continue across Latin America before heading to the United States and Canada later in the year.