Shakira resumes world tour in Peru after cancelling show due to abdominal issue

Colombian superstar Shakira has resumed her world tour in Peru after having to postpone a show in the country due to an abdominal condition.

Ahead of her Lima concert on Sunday, the 48-year-old Grammy-winning singer said in a social media post that she had been admitted to hospital and advised by doctors that she could not perform.

After receiving treatment, she took to the Estadio Nacional stage in Lima on Monday evening to perform the second of her two Peruvian dates.

Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, or Women Don’t Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro (Bruna Prado/AP) (Bruna Prado/AP)

The Hips Don’t Lie star reshared photos and videos from fans in attendance to her Instagram Story where she can be seen dancing in a mini pink sparkly dress and walking through the stadium in a matching metallic silver trouser and shirt.

Hours before her Sunday show, she wrote in a statement posted to X: “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today.

“I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform.”

She thanked her fans for their “understanding” and added that her team were working on a new date to reschedule the missed show.

The following day, the singer praised her fans for their outpouring of supporting, writing: “Thank you all for your loving messages.

“You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart.”

Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, her first in seven years, in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil last Tuesday and performed in Sao Paulo last Thursday.

Following her performance in Peru, the singer will continue the Latin American leg of tour in her home country of Colombia before moving to Chile, Argentina and Mexico.

She will then embark on the North American leg of her tour this spring, kicking off on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, won best Latin pop album at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

The record is her first release since she separated from her former partner, former professional Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, who she shares sons Sasha and Mila with.