Seventh Strictly star eliminated a week before Blackpool special

A seventh celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing and will miss out on next week’s Blackpool special.

On Sunday’s results programme, former X Factor winner Shayne Ward and his dance partner Nancy Xu were sent home after a dance-off against opera singer Wynne Evans and his professional dance partner Katya Jones.

Ward and Xu had performed their rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper while Evans and Jones danced the American smooth to Grace Kelly by Mika.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse wanted to save Ward and Xu while Anton Du Beke voted to keep Evans and Jones in the show.

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the final say, however, and eliminated Ward and Xu from the competition.

Nancy Xu and Shayne Ward and Katya Jones and Wynne Evans (Guy Levy/BBC/Guy Levy)

Reflecting on the experience, Ward, 40, said: “I just want to say, you guys up there (the other contestants) are a dream.

“Every single day, coming in here and seeing you guys, you helped me so much. I want to say thank-you to the audience as well, for always being amazing for us all. This has been, honestly, one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“I’m proud that I made it to eight weeks as a novice dancer. A massive thank-you goes to this incredible human right next to me (Xu), who has put so much fire in me and made me believe that I can actually achieve more if I let myself go.

“I’m sorry it didn’t work out to the end, but I’m super proud that I got to meet you (Xu) and dance with you, so thank-you.”

Xu added: “I’m beyond proud of this dance partnership. Shayne from week one until this point, every second you put your feet on the dancefloor you improved yourself.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu performing their rumba (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“You’re a deep thinker, you always doubt yourself, you never believed yourself, but I never, ever questioned you.

“When I watch you, I feel proud because I’ve turned someone who has never, ever danced in their life into an amazing dancer.

“You should believe in yourself. I adored this partnership.”

The results programme also included a song by Ball & Boe, comprised of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, and a performance in honour of Remembrance Sunday by the professional dancers to The Blower’s Daughter by Damien Rice.

The remaining eight couples will take to the dance floor next Saturday for a special evening at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The results will air on Sunday November 17 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.