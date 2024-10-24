DISNEY+ has released the trailer for a new TV show based on one of the most notorious episodes of the Troubles, the IRA’s ‘disappearing’ of mother-of-10 Jean McConville from her west Belfast home.

FX’s original series Say Nothing will premiere in November.

The series is based on the best-selling book by Patrick Radden Keefe, which recently ranked 19th on the New York Times’ 100 Best Books of the 21st century.

Described as a gripping story of murder and memory set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, the limited series spans four decades to follow various IRA members suspected of involvement in Jean McConville’s abduction and murder.

A statement said: “The series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.

Jean McConville with three of her children shortly before she disappeared on December 7 1972

“Say Nothing explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence.”

Watch the trailer below.

The trailer, which opens in 1971 Belfast, focuses on Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe as Dolours and Marian Price respectively - two young women who would go on to become “potent symbols of radical politics”.

Belfast’s own Anthony Boyle stars as Brendan Hughes, “a charismatic but conflicted military strategist”, and Josh Finan as Gerry Adams, “a leading political operator who would go on to negotiate peace and has always denied having any involvement with the IRA”. Maxine Peake stars as an older Dolours Price.

Filming locations for the series included Liverpool, Sheffield and the Dorset coast.

All nine episodes will be available from Thursday November 14 on Disney+