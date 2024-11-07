Say Nothing cast: Anthony Boyle, Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Josh Finan and Maxine Peake feature in Disney Plus and Hulu series

Anthony Boyle, who won a Laurence Olivier Award for his performance in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' on the West End, will star in the series.

Say Nothing, the upcoming Disney Plus drama set during the Troubles, will feature a host of acting talent from across Ireland when it premieres this month.

The series, which follows several individuals suspected to have been involved in the ‘disappearing’ and murder of Belfast mother-of-ten Jean McConville, will air this month.

A number of IRA members and historical figures will be will be portrayed in what is being described as a “gripping story of murder and memory”.

More: ‘Say Nothing’ trailer released for new TV series on Jean McConville’s disappearance

Anthony Boyle – Brendan Hughes

West Belfast-born Anthony Boyle will play the role of Brendan Hughes, a leading member of the Provisional IRA during the Troubles and the Officer Commanding during the 1980 hunger strike.

West-Belfast born Anthony Boyle will play Brendan Hughes.

Hughes alleged that Gerry Adams was responsible for ordering the death of Jean McConville, a claim which Adams denies.

Lola Petticrew – Dolours Price

Also from west Belfast, Lola Petticrew will play Dolours Price in the series.

Price joined the IRA in 1971 and was later jailed for her role in the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London which injured over 200 people.

She was involved in the Boston College recordings alongside Brendan Hughes, where she discussed her involvement in the IRA’s ‘dissapearings’.

Shameless actress Maxine Peak will play the role in scenes involving older Dolours.

Lola Petticrew will star as Dolours Price in the upcoming series. (FX)

Hazel Doupe – Marian Price

Dublin actress Hazel Doupe will play Dolours’ sister, Marian Price.

Alongside her sister, Marian was jailed for her involvement in the Old Bailey bombing in 1973.

She was later imprisoned in 2011 in relation to charges for supplying a phone used in a terrorist attack on an army base in 2009 and her involvement in an Easter Rising rally in Derry in 2011.

Her imprisonment was controversial and many campaigned until her release in 2013.

She has denied involvement in the murder of Jean McConville.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has always denied that he was a member of the IRA. (Brian lawless/PA)

Elsewhere, English actor Josh Finan will play former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams in the series, who was arrested by police in connection with the murder in 2014 but was released without charge four days later.

Adams has always denied being a member of the IRA.