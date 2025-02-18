Say Nothing actress Lola Petticrew uses emotive IFTA acceptance speech to address struggles in the north

Lola Petticrew won the IFTA for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Dolours Price in the hit Disney Plus TV series Say Nothing

West Belfast actress Lola Petticrew has spoken out about the struggles and inequalities facing working class people in Northern Ireland during an emotive awards speech.

The 29-year-old played Dolours Price in the hit Disney Plus TV series Say Nothing and won the award for Best Actress in a Drama for her performance at the The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

During her acceptance speech Petticrew addressed the “insurmountable intergenerational trauma” facing people in the north and the “insufficient services to deal with it.”

“This show asks big questions about how we in the north move forward and move on,” they said.

“Gutless politicians kick about ideas like painting over murals while working class people on both sides of the green and orange line cry out for investment in social housing, education, youth services and mental health services.

“While both governments punish trans kids for existing, while they legitimise war criminals with handshakes and shamrocks - my peers are dying by suicide.

“I would say that the first step in moving on and moving forward would be providing some decent mental health services, investing in youth services and a proper standard for living for all working-class people in the north.”

Following their win, Petticrew posted on Instagram explaining that they wanted to use the opportunity to comment on “more pressing things” such as raising awareness of the level of suicide among their peers as well as other challenges facing working class communities.

“While up accepting the award I wanted to thank so many people but they already know who they are and what they mean to me. It felt only right to use the moment to say some other more pressing things.

“Congratulations to everyone last night. The Irish industry is the best in the world.”