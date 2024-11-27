Rupert Goold to join The Old Vic as artistic director after leaving the Almeida

Rupert Goold is to join The Old Vic after leaving the Almeida Theatre

Bafta nominee Rupert Goold is to leave his role as artistic director at the Almeida Theatre to join The Old Vic in the same role.

The Dear England director said he had enjoyed 11 “richly rewarding” years at the Almeida in London’s Islington area, but had now taken on the role at the theatre in the capital’s Southbank with “excitement and trepidation”.

Goold, 52, oversaw productions such as Tammy Faye, Spring Awakening, Richard III, Patriots, King Charles III and Ink since starting at the Almeida in 2013, with many transferring to the West End and Broadway.

The Old Vic said he would start his new role in spring 2026, with his predecessor Matthew Warchus leaving as artistic director after 11 years at the end of 2026, following an “extensive” search led by its succession committee.

Speaking about the change of roles, he said: “After 11 wonderful, demanding, and richly rewarding years at the Almeida I’ve decided to head across the river in search of a new challenge.

“It’s been the privilege of my life to have led the Almeida over the past decade.

“But I believe it’s important that our theatres are renewed through new leadership and that in turn can and should bring new artists and ideas into this unique space.

“I join The Old Vic with excitement and trepidation in following the extraordinary work of Matthew Warchus.

“I look forward to producing and making work on this storied stage and continuing my path as an artistic director alongside Laura Stevenson.

Rupert Goold will leave the Almeida after 11 years (Yui Mok/PA)

“As a theatre maker who has always been interested in reaching as wide an audience as possible, I am deeply excited by the possibilities of this iconic theatre over the coming years.

“Rebecca Frecknall (associate director at the Almeida) will be joining me on the move and so I hope all those who have enjoyed our work together will continue to see its evolution on The Cut.”

Goold thanked Almeida executive director Rebecca Wood, who is also stepping down from her role but will continue with freelance projects as “a friend and colleague”, saying he owed her “a huge debt”.

He added: “No one could happily let go of a theatre as intimate and magical as the Almeida.

“Our mission was to be bold, provocative and to bring the best new and emerging artists to their deserved prominence.

“The Almeida has cemented its position within the local Islington community and grown its reach and reputation internationally, and I hope that is a tribute to the integrity, commitment and vision we have aspired to in the programme.

“Knowing when to leave is always the hardest thing but, although my time is up in Islington, I look forward to concluding my tenure with a final run of exciting productions.”

Prior to joining the Almeida, Goold was artistic director of Headlong Theatre from 2005 to 2013, and has also served as associate director at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He was appointed CBE for services to drama in 2017.