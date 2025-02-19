Ross Kemp says he will not be in EastEnders live episode after pub explosion

Ross Kemp has said he will be leaving EastEnders before the 40th anniversary live episode.

The actor, who plays Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, returned to celebrate four decades of the long-running drama after a near 10-year absence.

Tuesday’s episode saw the Queen Vic explode when Sonia Fowler’s former partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) crashed his car into the Albert Square pub after being on the run following a murder, and kidnapping Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

Ross Kemp in EastEnders. (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC) (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

The latest instalment also saw Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) revealed as the assailant who attacked her former daughter-in-law Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) on Christmas Day.

On ITV’s This Morning, a clip was shown of Grant and Bianca arguing in the street shortly after the fire.

Kemp told the show that an “unlikely friendship is forged at that point” between Bianca and Grant as they “pal up” in an “unlikely coupling”.

Asked if he would be in Thursday’s live episode, he said: “I’m not doing the live, I’m no long there, I’ve departed – not in a hearse, I hasten to add.”

The presenter and actor, known for fronting documentaries such as Ross Kemp On Gangs, and Ross Kemp: Extreme World, presented the anniversary special programme which aired at the weekend.

EastEnders,17-02-2025,7068,Bianca Jackson (PATSY PALMER);Kojo (DAYO KOLEOSHO);Linda Carter (KELLIE BRIGHT);Grant Mitchell (ROSS KEMP),***EMBARGOED UNTIL TUE 11th FEB 2025***,BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square included interviews with Pam St Clement (Pat Butcher) and Taylforth among others.

Tuesday also saw Grant interrupt Phil as he seemed about to take his own life with a gun after his depression and psychosis symptoms spiral.

The east London-set soap began on February 19 1985.

Thursday’s episode will show viewers if their votes mean Diane Parish’s character, Denise Fox, reunites with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Kemp began on the soap in 1990, and his previous appearance in 2016 marked his on-screen mother Dame Barbara Windsor’s final episode as Peggy Mitchell.

– Samaritans are available on 116 123 or at samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/ or email jo@samaritans.org.