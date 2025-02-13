Robert Pattinson ‘kind of said yes’ to Mickey 17 film before seeing script

Robert Pattinson has revealed he “kind of said yes” to being in Bong Joon-ho’s new film Mickey 17 before seeing the script.

In the film the Twilight actor plays Mickey Barnes, whose body is continually regenerated after he dies while undertaking dangerous work assignments.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the film’s world premiere, the 38-year-old said: “I wanted to work with director Bong so much and I kind of said yes before I’d even seen the script, and he wouldn’t tell me what it was about.

“And when you get sent the script, I mean, this is a pretty bizarre movie, when you see the script you’re like, ‘What, how is this happening?’

“And when you see how bizarre the script is, and then see that it’s like, the scale it’s on, it’s like Star Wars.

“I mean, it’s really, really, really crazy.”

Pattinson appeared on the red carpet alongside his co-star Naomi Ackie, who told PA: “This is a role that I would have been probably quite afraid of a few years ago.

“What I love is that I’m approaching my job as a practice.

“It’s like every job I do, I try and get better, and it’s kind of trial and error, and I’m taking it easy on myself and trying to have as much fun and stay as present as possible.

“And I’m just loving the journey.”

Dooho Choi, Anamaria Vartolomei, Naomi Ackie, Robert Pattinson, Bong Joon-ho, Toni Collette, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun attending the world premiere of Mickey 17 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ackie, 32, who is known for her TV and film roles including in musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, wore an elegant, black ensemble to the event on Thursday while Pattinson opted for a sleek, dark blue suit.

Pattinson played vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series and is also known for portraying Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Connie Nikas in Good Times, and Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

Bong Joon-ho, 55, won the best director Oscar for thriller Parasite in 2020.

His other films include Memories Of Murder (2003), Snowpiercer (2013), and Okja (2017).

Mickey 17 will be released in the UK and Ireland on March 7 by Warner Bros Pictures.