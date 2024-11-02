Review - The Vanishing Elephant at The Grand Opera House, Belfast

Inspired by the famous trick performed by Harry Houdini in New York in 1918, this mammoth production, with themes of displacement, migration, new beginnings and acceptance, is very relevant in today’s world.

Transcending continents and cultures, The Vanishing Elephant is a collaboration between Cahoots and Belfast International Arts Festival, who have financed the choreography from leading Indian dance-maker, Jayachandran Palazhy.

The cast of 9, who played multiple roles, is made up of local and international talent, but the real star of the show was the elephant.

A scene from Cahoots NI's The Vanishing Elephant

The craftsmanship of the puppet and the flawless movements of the ensemble of puppeteers, combine to give her personality and make a strong emotional connection with audiences of all ages.

We first encounter Janu (later re-named Jenny), as a baby in Bengal and see her grow in size as she travels to America to become a famous circus act. As she gets bigger, so does the puppet, convincingly operated by Iris Schmid, Katriona Brown and David Morgan, with up to six cast members controlling the life-size elephant.

The Vanishing Elephant, written by Charles Way and directed by Paul Bosco McEneaney, doesn’t shy away from highlighting how circus life impacts negatively on animal welfare and how they, and people, can be exploited and mistreated.

A scene from Cahoots NI's production of The Vanishing Elephant (Gorgeous Photography/Gorgeous Photography)

One of a more positive note, it also addresses the importance of friendship and trust – none more so than through the relationship of Janu with its boy trainer Opu (played by Adi Chugh). Having tenderly trained the animal through love and sweet treats, a line from the play which stayed with me is ‘it is easier to learn to have fun than fear’.

His reconnection with the aging elephant near the end of his life was a heart-melting moment.

A large proportion of the audience was made up of children, but credit to the storyline, performances and puppeteering for a mesmerizing performance which meant you could barely hear a shuffling of sweet papers yet alone whispers of boredom.

The Vanishing Elephant made its Irish debut as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival

At times reminiscent of War Horse and Life of Pi, it will be hard to vanish the memories of this production from the minds of the captivated audiences.

The Belfast International Arts Festival continues until November 26. For full programme visit Belfastinternationalartsfestival.com.