Release date and how to watch Say Nothing on Disney Plus and Hulu: Story of Jean McConville dramatised in nine-part series

Lola Petticrew will star in the upcoming series, which will be available to stream on Disney Plus this month. (FX)

A new limited series surrounding the ‘disappearing’ and murder of Jean McConville during the Troubles is coming to streaming services this month.

Starring Belfast-born Lola Petticrew, the nine-part show Say Nothing is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The historical drama is set to span a time period of four decades and follows the lives of IRA members suspected to have been involved in the abduction and murder of Jean McConville.

Here’s what you need to know about when and where you can watch.

Jean McConville with three of her children shortly before she disappeared on December 7 1972

Where can I watch Say Nothing?

Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to stream the nine-part FX original series on Disney Plus.

The show is also set to air in the United States on streaming platform Hulu.

When can I watch Say Nothing?

All nine episodes of the show, described as “a gripping story of murder and memory”, will be available to watch from November 14.

How much is a Disney Plus subscription?

You’ll need a Disney Plus subscription in order to watch the series – prices start at £4.99 per month including ads.

A standard subscription without ads will cost £8.99 per month and a premium subscription costs £12.99 per month.