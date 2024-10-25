Raye reveals her car was stolen with all her song writing books in the boot

British singer Raye has revealed her car was stolen with all of her song writing books in the boot.

The Mercury Prize nominated artist, who took home six gongs at the Brit Awards this year, had been working on the follow-up to her debut My 21st Century Blues.

In an Instagram post, where she shared photos of her 27th birthday celebrations, she wrote: “It’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye.”

One of the photos showed a cake with sprinkles and red icing that spelled out the words: “Sorry ur car got stolen”.

In the comments, radio presenter Clara Amfo, singer Mabel, rapper Stefflon Don, and Love Island star Indiyah Polack all wished the music star a happy birthday.

The Brit School graduate, known for hits songs like Prada featuring Casso and D-Block Europe, has been climbing her way through the ranks for many years, having signed to Polydor Records as a teenager.

She later lent her vocals to top five hits by David Guetta and Jax Jones and wrote lyrics for Beyonce and Rihanna.

Despite her talent, her solo work did not reach the same heights and in 2021 she expressed frustration at her label not letting her release her debut album yet.

By the end of 2022 she had struck out on her own and her dance track Escapism featuring 070 Shake had gone viral on TikTok and shot up the charts to number one.