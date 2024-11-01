Queen of Halloween: Heidi Klum’s elaborate costumes over the years

Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm, attends her annual Halloween party in 2022 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum stole the show at her 23rd annual Halloween extravaganza with her interpretation of ET from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi classic.

The Queen of Halloween never fails to hit the headlines with her spooky season costumes, created with the help of special-effects make-up artist Mike Marino.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on some of Klum’s most elaborate costumes over the years:

2023: Peacock

Klum recruited a team of Cirque du Soleil acrobats to make sure the peacock costume she wore to her annual party garnered maximum attention.

The 51-year-old stood on one of the performers to create extra-long legs, while other acrobats made up her colourful green peacock feathers.

The model and TV star was in the centre in a bright blue bodysuit featuring an elaborate headpiece and beak.

2022: Worm

Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm, attends her 21st annual Halloween party in 2022 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

After two years of at-home costumes during the pandemic, Klum donned a slimy-looking worm costume in 2022, joined on the red carpet by her husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as a fisherman carrying a rod.

The creation, the Big Wormy Apple, was a wordplay on the nickname for New York.

Klum was seen falling and slithering on the floor at the party, in which just her eyes were seen poking out of the costume.

2019: Alien

Heidi Klum, left, dressed as an alien, and Tom Kaulitz attend her Halloween party in 2019 (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A team of experts transformed Klum into a Frankenstein’s monster-like creature for her New York event.

Klum allowed fans to watch her 13-hour transformation into a cyber alien, arriving alongside her husband in a giant glass vehicle with a bio-hazard warning on the side.

2018: Princess Fiona

Heidi Klum, right, dressed as Princess Fiona and Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek in 2018 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Klum went green in 2018, dressing as Princess Fiona, the character voiced by Cameron Diaz in the Shrek franchise, with Kaulitz joining her as Shrek.

2016: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum, third from left, poses with Heidi clones at her annual Halloween party in 2016 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In a meta-style Halloween costume, Klum dressed up as herself in 2016.

She ‘cloned’ herself by dressing five women up in identical outfits with hair, make-up and prosthetics to match.

2015: Jessica Rabbit

Heidi Klum, dressed as Jessica Rabbit, attends her annual Halloween party in 2015 (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Klum took her Jessica Rabbit look to the extreme in 2015, with body and face prosthetics to create the cartoon character’s distinctive red look.

2013: Old lady

Heidi Klum, dressed as an elderly woman in 2013 (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Klum underwent her most elaborate prosthetics transformation to date.

The German-born star was almost unrecognisable with wrinkled skin, grey hair and her old lady outfit.

2011: Ape and human body

Inspired by classic film franchise Planet Of The Apes, in 2011 Klum wore a realistic-looking chimpanzee suit, the first of two costumes that year.

The second costume saw the model wheeled onto the red carpet on a hospital bed wearing a gruesome skinless body suit.