Public warned to ‘be vigilant’ over online ticket sales fraud

There were 313 reported incidents of fraudulent online ticket sales for major events in the first nine months of 2024 – 60% of which related to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh

Police are warning the public to be vigilant on fraudulent online ticket sales, as figures show more than 300 incidents were reported in Scotland in the first nine months of 2024.

Nearly two-thirds of the 313 incidents related to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

Police said they had noticed a “trend” in the reporting of this type of crime during major events, and they were aware of a number of big events taking place in Scotland next year, including Oasis gigs and the TRNSMT festival.

Fraudulent online ticket sales accounted for 6% of cyber fraud incidents in the first nine months of 2024, which police described as a “significant proportion”.

They warned that these types of incidents are “underreported” and the true figure will be “much higher”.

Inspector Alasdair Penny, of Cybercrime Harm Prevention, said: “We’ve noticed a trend in this type of crime reported around major events happening in Scotland.

“The figures represent a significant proportion of cybercrime, but we believe these types of incidents are underreported and the true figure will be much higher.

“Reports relating to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour have made up the majority and we’re aware there are a number of highly anticipated events next year, including the Oasis tour and TRNSMT.

“We have publicly raised the threat of cyber criminality and the increase in online offending and have put plans in place to address it.

“The Chief Constable unveiled a new vision for Police Scotland, including a commitment to establish a new Cyber Command and increase our capabilities to tackle online fraud.”

According to the figures, women aged 18 to 24 are most at risk from this type of fraud.

Mr Penny said Police Scotland wanted to ensure the public are made aware of the risk of fraudulent ticket sales, and to provide advice on how to spot it.

He continued: “Our message is: be vigilant. If a price or offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Before purchasing, carefully review the ticket details for authenticity.

“Check for accurate event information, including the date, time and venue.

⚠️ Watch out for fraudsters selling FAKE #OasisLive25 tickets. ℹ️ Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, the promoter, an official agent or a well-known and reputable ticket exchange site. 👉 https://t.co/GeywZKAruA — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) October 25, 2024

“Pay attention to the seating section or assigned seats, which can indicate fraudulent tickets.

“Buy from legitimate sources, check bank details provided and use secure payment methods.

“Credit cards and reputable online payment platforms offer additional protection against fraudulent transactions.

“Avoid paying with cash, wire transfers or unsecured payment methods.

“Please report any fraudulent activity to police. We will fully investigate and we work alongside partners to raise awareness and tackle those involved in such offences.”