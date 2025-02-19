Police drama Vigil starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie to return to the BBC

Vigil is to return to the BBC for its third series

BBC police drama Vigil which stars Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie is to return for its third series.

The pair will return in their roles as DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) as they investigate the death of a member of a covert British special forces mission at a remote Arctic research station.

Along with catching the killer, the duo must also defuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate.

The new series will begin filming in Scotland later this year

Speaking about her return to the show, Jones, 46, said: “I can’t wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again.

“I’m sure it will be a thrill of a ride.”

While Leslie, 38, added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew.

“And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what’s set to be Vigil’s most high-stakes mission yet.”

The show was nominated for best drama series at the 2022 Bafta Awards, and went on to win the International Emmy for best drama series.

Filming for the show will begin in Scotland later this year, with a release date yet to be announced. Series one and two of the programme are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Vigil’s third series will be made by World Productions, which is part of ITV Studios, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.