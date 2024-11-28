Pete Wicks fends off romance rumours with Strictly partner Jowita Przystal

Reality TV star Pete Wicks has denied rumours of a romance with his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Jowita Przystal, and said they are ‘really good friends’

The couple have been storming the dancefloor in the BBC competition for the past few months and are set to perform a waltz to Somewhere from West Side Story during the show’s quarter-final on Saturday.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday, Wicks said the pair have grown “really close” after spending so much time together during rehearsals.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal will dance a waltz to Somewhere from West Side Story during Strictly’s quarter-final on Saturday (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Discussing the speculation about their relationship, the 36-year-old said: “I thinks it’s the press that think that… We’ve said from day one that we’re really good friends but they just want to do what they want to do.

“We don’t let it bother us, really. We’ve become really close through this whole thing because you spend so much time together and we get on so well.

“It sounds really airy fairy when people say that, but it is the truth.”

Host Lorraine Kelly later complimented him on his scent and leaned in to get a better smell, joking afterwards that people will be speculating that they are now going out.

He replied: “I would love to be going out with you, Lorraine, I’ll take you out for your birthday.”

To mark the presenter’s 65th birthday on Saturday, Wicks took her a rainbow cake to the studio.

Wicks also talked about receiving negative comments and “death threats” since appearing on Strictly, saying: “It’s mad because it’s a light entertainment show.

“Some people take it very, very seriously, but I’m used to that. I’ve had it for years, doing all sorts of different (things).”

Polish dancer Przystal, 30, encouraged others to be kinder to each other, adding: “All we want to do is just have fun and give people something on the Saturday night.

“We want to entertain people and dancing is the thing that you might like it or not and it’s fine.

“And everyone, they have their own opinion, and it’s absolutely fine, but I think we just need to be more kind to each other, because the world is already a quite difficult place to be.”