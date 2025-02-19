Paul McCartney says ‘what you saw was what you got’ with Twiggy in film trailer

A trailer for a new documentary about Twiggy has been released

Sir Paul McCartney has said “what you saw was what you got” with Twiggy, in a trailer for a new documentary about the model who is synonymous with the 1960s.

The film, named Twiggy, was directed by Sadie Frost and follows the star’s upbringing, career and relationships.

It features the 75-year-old herself, with contributions from former Beatles star Sir Paul, US actor Dustin Hoffman and actress Joanna Lumley.

In the latest trailer released on Wednesday, the model, whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson, is seen posing for photographers, being interviewed and reflecting on featuring on the cover of David Bowie’s 1973 covers album Pin-Ups.

In the clip, she can be heard exclaiming “oh my god, David Bowie just said my name” as she looks at the record’s cover.

She also tells audiences: “What happened to me, you couldn’t plan in a million years.”

In archive footage, the Neasden-born model is asked by a US interviewer who her favourite philosopher is, but she turns the question back on him, and he replies: “Well, you know, I like them all.”

Frost previously directed Quant in 2021, which explored the life and career of 1960s designer Mary Quant.

During her modelling career Twiggy was known for her androgynous style, appearing on the cover of the likes of Vogue and Tatler, and she also had a career on stage and screen, with her role in The Boy Friend (1971) earning her two Golden Globe awards.

For her Broadway debut in My One And Only she received a Tony nomination for best actress in a musical in 1983, before going on to host her own TV show, Twiggy’s People, which saw her interview celebrities.

The film will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on March 7.