Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey forced to quit Dancing On Ice after ankle injury

The gold medallist said she had stumbled on the ice and fractured her left ankle

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has said she is “absolutely gutted” to have to withdraw from competing in Dancing On Ice 2025 after fracturing her ankle.

The gold medallist, who had been training with professional skater Sylvain Longchambon, announced the news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her left foot and leg in a large bandage.

Dame Sarah, 47, said she will not be able to wear her skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, but that she is working with ITV to “come up with a plan for what’s next”.

She wrote: “Absolutely gutted to have my Dancing On Ice training interrupted in this way – just as my first routine with @slongchambon was really coming together.

“An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle.”

Dame Sarah praised her skating partner and coach for their support as well as the show’s medical backup, which she described as “truly world class”.

The Paralympian champion, who has competed in swimming and cycling, revealed she had already been seen by a surgeon and was at home recovering in the hope of getting back on her bike ahead of next season.

“Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025”, she added.

“In the meantime, I’ll be fully focused on all the strength and mobility work I need to do to get back to full power and of course back to my bike ahead of next season.

“My career has seen so many ups and downs with injury and illness, plus returning after two babies, which means I’m well equipped for another comeback.”

Dame Sarah said she was “grateful” to get the opportunity to learn ice skating with the show’s team, adding: “I couldn’t have asked for a better professional partner and coaching team around me.”

The ITV show sent her support, saying in a message posted to its Instagram page: “Everyone at Dancing On Ice and ITV are so sorry that Dame Sarah Storey is no longer able to compete in Dancing On Ice 2025 and we wish her a speedy recovery.”

Fellow 2025 contestant and The Traitors star Mollie Pearce told Dame Sarah that they would all miss her, adding: “Thinking of you! Sending positive vibes and hugs.”

Comedian Josh Jones, who is also set to compete in the series, said: “Not gonna be the same without you! All the best with the recovery.”

This year’s line-up also includes former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, former Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston and reality star Ferne McCann.

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, reality stars Dan Edgar and Chris Taylor, and former footballer Anton Ferdinand complete the class of 2025.

The cyclist signed off her ninth Games in Paris this year by retaining the women’s C4-5 road race crown.

The mother of two is Britain’s most successful Paralympian and has never lost in cycling at the Games.

– Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in 2025 with a new cast of celebrities.