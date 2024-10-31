Paddington In Peru Express launched by stars ahead of film’s release

Emily Mortimer, Samuel Joslin, Madeleine Harris and Hugh Bonneville during the photo call for the unveiling of Great Western Railway’s Paddington in Peru train at, Paddington Station, London

The stars from the upcoming Paddington In Peru unveiled a specially wrapped Great Western Railway Intercity Express train ahead of the film’s release.

Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin climbed on board the Paddington In Peru Express for its inaugural journey to Newbury, the birthplace of Michael Bond, the series writer.

The specially wrapped train will be seen travelling around the Great Western Railway (GWR) network, which runs between south west England and Wales.

Madeleine Harris was amongst cast members boarding the Paddington Peru Express (Jack Boskett)

GWR sales and marketing director, Amanda Burns, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our long association with the world’s most instantly-recognisable and adorable bear and we hope our customers will enjoy travelling on our new Paddington in Peru Express.

“It has been a really exciting opportunity to work with the team at Studio Canal, not only helping with the promotion of the much-anticipated film release, but also using the opportunity to showcase GWR and the world-class destinations we have on our network.

“We might not travel as far as Peru, but you might just find the Paddington In Peru Express travelling to the likes of Penzance, Plymouth and Pershore.”

Network Rail station manager for London Paddington, Haji Mustaq, said: “Our station at London Paddington is famous the world over because of its association with the cheeky bear.

“We’re pleased to have been able to work with our colleagues at GWR to name a train in honour of Paddington Bear and hope that it brings smiles to people across the network who may get the chance to travel in style onboard the Paddington In Peru Express.”

Hugh Bonneville and Samuel Joslin enjoying tea on board the Paddington Peru Express (Jack Boskett)

Paddington In Peru is based on the children’s books about a bear from Peru who wears a red hat and blue coat and has an affinity for marmalade sandwiches.

The third Paddington film follows the bear as he journeys to Peru, returning to visit Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

The film will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on November 8.