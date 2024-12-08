Our journalists choose their favourite Christmas films

The Muppet Christmas Carol is among the Christmas movies to be screened at cinemas across Northern Ireland

For some people a Christmas film has to have snow and simultaneously warm a cold heart but for the Irish News editorial team the requirements are much, much broader. They’ve chosen their favourite festive movies...

Neil Crossey – First Blood

You may not agree that First Blood is a Christmas movie. While there are some decorations in the background and the local police station has a Christmas tree up, no characters make any reference to the festive season.

However, amid the multiple shootings and blunt-force traumas - there is a key Christmas message.

In the film, Vietnam veteran and drifter John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, is suffering from PTSD. A beating from police causes flashbacks to the torture he endured as a prisoner of war. Instead of being welcomed into town, he is chased out into the December snow, starting a chain reaction of unrelenting violence.

The movie is a reminder that, at this time of year, we should always look out for our neighbours and those less fortunate than ourselves.

Plus the action sequences are better than those in Die Hard.

Roisin Bonner - Angela’s Christmas (Netflix)

Set in Limerick in 1914, this short animated film, based on a story by Frank McCourt, begins with Angela (“nearly 6 years old”) and her family on Christmas Eve racing late to Mass at St Joseph’s – “a church so cold, if you didn’t go in with a cough, you’d certainly come out with one”.

As the priest drones on, Angela notices the Baby Jesus in the manger on the altar. Full of concern the baby will “catch his death”, Angela has a little idea but, as the narrator (voiced by McCourt’s own brother Malachy) says, “little ideas are often the seeds of big trouble”…

This charming, funny, poignant Christmas tale, which stars a host of Irish talent such as Ruth Negga, will entertain all ages and warm the heart of even the most unfeeling Scrooge.

Paul McConville – The Holdovers

A New England boarding school in 1970 is the setting for this unconventional festive tale. At times it has the look and feel of Dead Poets Society, except the educator at the centre of this one is the antithesis to the Robin Williams character who inspired a love of literature in his eager students. Played superbly by Paul Giamatti, Paul Hunham is the frequently-lubricated classics teacher, beaten down by the cynical world around him, openly contemptuous of his spoiled students and whose lack of an immediate family means he is charged with supervising those boys who have had to stay in school over the holidays.

Eventually, that group is whittled down to one – Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) and they are thrown together with school cook Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph in an Oscar-winning perfomance) who has just recently lost her only son in the Vietnam War.

This odd trio must navigate the holiday period together, while facing up to the pain of their past, and see the world through each other’s eyes.

The result is a Christmas movie low on schmaltz, but high on feels. Funny, heartbreaking and thoughtful, it’s an example of good old-fashioned storytelling, which is fewer and further between in today’s franchise-focused movie world.

It’s backed up by a gorgeous soundtrack featuring songs by Cat Stevens, Damien Jurado, Andy Williams (yes, that one) and Labi Siffre (no, not that one).

Jenny Lee - The Snowman

We all sing I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas at this time of year. However, do we really want to be snowed in or navigate dangerous roads? I prefer to escape to the snow-filled world of The Snowman, the animated adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ picture book.

As a young child I remember being mesmerised by its idyllic pictures and wishing that I could be like James and soar in the sky to visit the North Pole.

The story, told through music and movement, has captivated hearts and minds for over four decades.

Its hand-drawn animation and enchanting orchestral score makes the film timeless and forever a part of my Christmas tradition.

As a child it filled me with a sense of wonder, but as I’ve got older, the films poignant ending is a reminder that nothing lasts forever and to cherish the people we love when we still have them.

Maeve Connolly - The Muppet Christmas Carol

With Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, Kermit as Bob Cratchit plus Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat as narrators, what’s not to love about this Dickens classic turned Muppet extravaganza?

It’s accessible for children, packs a punch with its moral lesson, includes time travel and a beautiful soundtrack and has plenty of laughs along the way.

This 86-minute classic is screened in cinemas most Christmases and it’s sure to be on the TV very soon so do yourself a favour and take the time to watch it. I bet it becomes an annual tradition.

Jim Fitzpatrick – Home Alone

When I was a kid I absolutely loved Tom and Jerry cartoons. In those days you had to catch them in the moment. If memory serves that was usually at some point on a Sunday afternoon. I particularly enjoyed the older versions with their slick soundtracks, hilarious plotting and extraordinary levels of comedy violence. Sometimes there were “sexy” female cats (usually sunbathing on the other side of the fence) that added an extra frisson. It was sex, violence and humour portrayed in a way that appealed to a child’s sense of curiosity.

Home Alone is Tom and Jerry in human form and is much more satisfying because, beyond the cartoon levels of violence, there is a warm heart to the movie. The sentimentality is balanced with the humour. With actors like Joe Pesci playing the villain, Catherine O’Hara as the mother, and Macaulay Culkin in his debut star turn, what’s not to love? And it has that cracker little Christmas theme “Somewhere in my Memory”.

Liam Grimley - Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

What more could you want for the start of a film than to see a figure skate-off between Minnie Mouse and Daffy Duck, featuring hippos and crocodiles in tutus?

The compilation of various different stories fills you with a child-like wonder and features the most famous mouse in history and all his friends.

We all can relate to Donald Duck’s quest to find some hot chocolate whilst out Christmas shopping and the anxiety of introducing that special someone to your family in the festive season.

I highly recommend this Christmas classic for all ages as there is something for everyone.

Allan Preston – Trains, Planes & Automobiles

Technically, this 1987 road trip comedy is a Thanksgiving movie – something I didn’t quite understand when watching it for the first time over Christmas as a youngster in Co Down.

But for me, it’s still feels like a festive treat to watch Steve Martin’s stressed-out marketing executive fight his way home for the holidays in the company of the superbly annoying salesman John Candy.

The tension builds brilliantly as the obstacles become steadily more ridiculous - including being forced to travel in a car Candy has both crashed and set on fire - but it’s also the late actor’s ability to deliver an emotional gut punch just before the uplifting finale that makes it a classic.