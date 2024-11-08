Olivia Colman’s delight on receiving Blue Peter badge: 50 years I’ve wanted one

Olivia Colman has expressed her delight at finally getting a Blue Peter badge, saying: “Fifty years I’ve wanted one of these.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, was presented with the special prize when she appeared on the CBBC show to promote her new movie Paddington In Peru alongside co-star Antonio Banderas.

In a clip, Colman says she had been explaining to Banderas the significance of the badge from Blue Peter, which is the longest-running children’s TV show in the world.

Presenting the award, CBBC presenter Shini Muthukrishnan told the stars: “A token of our community is a Blue Peter badge, and we adore Paddington so much.”

An ecstatic Colman is seen gasping, clapping, kicking her feet and screaming “it’s happening” when she realises her childhood dream is finally coming true.

Accepting the prize, the actress revealed: “Listen, I can’t tell you, 50 years I’ve wanted one of these.”

She added: “Every week I sent in to Blue Peter, never got a badge.”

After fixing the badge to her outfit she said “I need to photograph this and send it to all my friends and family”, before gleefully adding: “My brother will be so jealous.”

Spanish actor Banderas joined the excitement, saying: “I am very happy because I receive a Blue Peter thing.”

Blue Peter describes the badge as a “special award given to the amazing people who appear on the show”.

A badge can also be earned by applying online or by post, or by winning or being a runner-up in one of the show’s competitions. Applicants must be aged five to 15.

Colman plays a nun in the third instalment in the film series, who tries to help the beloved bear find his Aunt Lucy in the Amazon rainforest.

The movie sees the Brown family and Paddington, who live together in London, travel to the South American country so the cartoon bear can visit Lucy, voiced by The Crown star Imelda Staunton, while This Is Going To Hurt actor Ben Whishaw returns to voice Paddington.

Colman’s other roles include TV series The Night Manager, Fleabag, Broadchurch and The Crown.