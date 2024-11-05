Oasis add five dates in South America to reunion world tour

Oasis have announced they will perform five shows in South America as part of their 2025 reunion world tour

Oasis have announced they will perform five shows in South America as part of their 2025 reunion world tour.

The Manchester rockers, known for hits including Wonderwall and Supersonic, will begin their tour of the continent with two dates in Argentina, at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, on November 15 and 16.

They will then perform at the national stadium of Chile, in Santiago, on November 19 before travelling to Sao Paulo in Brazil to play at the Morumbi Stadium on November 22 and 23.

Tickets have already sold out for shows across the UK and Ireland, taking place next summer.

It comes after brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam confirmed the band’s long-awaited reunion in August, saying: “The great wait is over.”

Fans had been pleading with the Britpop group to reunite since their split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.