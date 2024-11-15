Northern Ireland Television Award winners revealed

TV presenter Pamela Ballantine, winner of the Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry at the RTS NI Awards

Blue Lights and The Woman in the Wall were amongst the big winners as the Royal Television Society, Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Awards were announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Titanic Belfast on Thursday night.

RTS NI Actor Award winner Daryl McCormack for Woman in the Wall (©Press Eye/Darren Kidd/@Press Eye/Darren Kidd)

Hosted by Irish TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams, an array of guests from the world of media and television were present for the 9th RTS NI Awards.

Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack picked up the best actor awards for their roles in the BBC psychological drama The Woman in the Wall, about Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries.

Ruth couldn't be here tonight but she did send us this! #RTSNIAwards pic.twitter.com/tuUKlWcyI4 — RTS_NI (@RTS_NI) November 14, 2024

David Holmes and Brian Irvine also won an award for Original Music Score for contribution to the series.

Celebrating the wealth of home-grown talent working in Northern Ireland, 18 prestigious awards were presented, including new awards for writing, acting, post-production and those breaking into the industry.

Popular police drama series Blue Lights won the coveted drama category, with its creative team of Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Bronagh Taggart and Noel McCann winning a prize for Writing.

UTV veteran Pamela Ballantine, who last year openly shared her breast cancer journey, received the Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution to the industry.

The television presenter who has charmed audiences across the north for over 40 years said: “I am so honoured to receive this award, especially as I remember Brian Waddell who was Director of Programmes and an imposing and hugely respected figure when I started at UTV, 40 years ago.

RTS NI Host Vogue Williams with Pamela Ballantine, winner of the RTS NI Brian Waddell Award 2024 (Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye/Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye )

“It is a huge privilege to work in TV in Northern Ireland and I have loved getting the opportunity to meet some meet some many amazing people from all walks of life. Long may it continue.”

James Bluemel’s five-part series, Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, charting the history of the Troubles won the documentary series award.

The feature-length documentary The Secret Army, following journalist Darragh MacIntyre as he attempts to unravel the mystery surrounding the making of an extraordinary American documentary, filmed inside the IRA in 1972 but which vanished for almost 50 years, was winner of the Single Documentary award

In the entertainment categories there were gongs for: Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King (factual); Big Money Munch (lifestyle and features) and RTE’s The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In (entertainment and comedy).

Comedy and Ent Winners Green Inc The Two Johnnies. (Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye/Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye )

It was a positive night for BBC NI News with BBC Newsline winning the News Coverage category for highlighting the crisis in Lough Neagh and Spotlight NI taking home the Current Affairs award.

BBC Newsline won the RTS NI award for its coverage of the crisis at Lough Neagh

It’s programme Blood on the Dance Floor examined the unsolved murder of Darren Bradshaw, a police officer shot in a ground-breaking gay bar.

The new Hidden Hero Award to Gerard Stratton, Director, Triplevision Productions, an ambitious disabled-led independent production company based in the heart of West Belfast.

The RTS NI Award Winners for 2024

Female actor

Ruth Wilson - The Woman in the Wall - Motive Pictures for BBC & Showtime

Male actor

Daryl McCormack - The Woman in the Wall - Motive Pictures for BBC & Showtime

Woman in the Wall was one of the big winners in the 2024 Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Award

Breakthrough Award (On-screen and Off-screen)

James Blake – Presenter, Hunting the Catfish Crime Gang - Strident Media for BBC Three and BBC NI

Current Affairs

Spotlight - Blood on the Dance Floor for BBC Northern Ireland

Children’s / Animation Award

A Kind of Spark (Series 2) - 9 Story Media Group for BBC

A Kind of Spark - Winners RTS NI Childrens Award 2024. (©Press Eye/Darren Kidd/@Press Eye/Darren Kidd)

Documentary – Singles

The Secret Army for BBC Northern Ireland

Documentaries – Series

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland - Keo Films & Walk on Air Films for BBC Two and BBC NI

Drama

Blue Lights - Two Cities TV & Gallagher Films for BBC

Entertainment & Comedy

The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In - Green Inc Film & TV for RTÉ

Factual Entertainment

Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King - Waddell Media for BBC Two

Lifestyle and Features

Big Money Munch - Afro-Mic Productions for My5 / BET

Specialist Factual

My Name is Ottilie - Doubleband Films for BBC Northern Ireland & BBC Four

Special Factual Award Winner - RTS NI Awards 2024 - My Name is Otillie Team (©Press Eye/Darren Kidd/@Press Eye/Darren Kidd)

News Coverage

BBC Newsline - Lough Neagh Day for BBC Northern Ireland

Writer

Blue Lights - Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Bronagh Taggart and Noel McCann for Two Cities TV & Gallagher Films for BBC

RTS NI Writers Award 2024 - Blue Lights (©Press Eye/Darren Kidd/@Press Eye/Darren Kidd)

Original Music

The Woman in the Wall - David Holmes and Brian Irvine - Motive Pictures for BBC & Showtime

Post-Production

Ukraine: Holocaust Ground Zero - DoubleBand Films for Channel 4

Hidden Hero

Gerard Stratton, Director, Triplevision Productions

RTS NI Awards 2024 - Hidden Hero Winner Gerard Strattan (©Press Eye/Darren Kidd/@Press Eye/Darren Kidd)

Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Pamela Ballantine