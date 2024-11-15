Northern Ireland Television Award winners revealed

Blue Lights and The Woman in the Wall were amongst the big winners as the Royal Television Society, Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Awards were announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Titanic Belfast on Thursday night.
Hosted by Irish TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams, an array of guests from the world of media and television were present for the 9th RTS NI Awards.
Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack picked up the best actor awards for their roles in the BBC psychological drama The Woman in the Wall, about Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries.
Ruth couldn't be here tonight but she did send us this! #RTSNIAwards pic.twitter.com/tuUKlWcyI4— RTS_NI (@RTS_NI) November 14, 2024
David Holmes and Brian Irvine also won an award for Original Music Score for contribution to the series.
Celebrating the wealth of home-grown talent working in Northern Ireland, 18 prestigious awards were presented, including new awards for writing, acting, post-production and those breaking into the industry.
Popular police drama series Blue Lights won the coveted drama category, with its creative team of Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Bronagh Taggart and Noel McCann winning a prize for Writing.
UTV veteran Pamela Ballantine, who last year openly shared her breast cancer journey, received the Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution to the industry.
The television presenter who has charmed audiences across the north for over 40 years said: “I am so honoured to receive this award, especially as I remember Brian Waddell who was Director of Programmes and an imposing and hugely respected figure when I started at UTV, 40 years ago.
“It is a huge privilege to work in TV in Northern Ireland and I have loved getting the opportunity to meet some meet some many amazing people from all walks of life. Long may it continue.”
James Bluemel’s five-part series, Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, charting the history of the Troubles won the documentary series award.
The feature-length documentary The Secret Army, following journalist Darragh MacIntyre as he attempts to unravel the mystery surrounding the making of an extraordinary American documentary, filmed inside the IRA in 1972 but which vanished for almost 50 years, was winner of the Single Documentary award
In the entertainment categories there were gongs for: Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King (factual); Big Money Munch (lifestyle and features) and RTE’s The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In (entertainment and comedy).
It was a positive night for BBC NI News with BBC Newsline winning the News Coverage category for highlighting the crisis in Lough Neagh and Spotlight NI taking home the Current Affairs award.
It’s programme Blood on the Dance Floor examined the unsolved murder of Darren Bradshaw, a police officer shot in a ground-breaking gay bar.
The new Hidden Hero Award to Gerard Stratton, Director, Triplevision Productions, an ambitious disabled-led independent production company based in the heart of West Belfast.
The RTS NI Award Winners for 2024
Female actor
Ruth Wilson - The Woman in the Wall - Motive Pictures for BBC & Showtime
Male actor
Daryl McCormack - The Woman in the Wall - Motive Pictures for BBC & Showtime
Breakthrough Award (On-screen and Off-screen)
James Blake – Presenter, Hunting the Catfish Crime Gang - Strident Media for BBC Three and BBC NI
Current Affairs
Spotlight - Blood on the Dance Floor for BBC Northern Ireland
Children’s / Animation Award
A Kind of Spark (Series 2) - 9 Story Media Group for BBC
Documentary – Singles
The Secret Army for BBC Northern Ireland
Documentaries – Series
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland - Keo Films & Walk on Air Films for BBC Two and BBC NI
Drama
Blue Lights - Two Cities TV & Gallagher Films for BBC
Entertainment & Comedy
The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In - Green Inc Film & TV for RTÉ
Factual Entertainment
Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King - Waddell Media for BBC Two
Lifestyle and Features
Big Money Munch - Afro-Mic Productions for My5 / BET
Specialist Factual
My Name is Ottilie - Doubleband Films for BBC Northern Ireland & BBC Four
News Coverage
BBC Newsline - Lough Neagh Day for BBC Northern Ireland
Writer
Blue Lights - Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Bronagh Taggart and Noel McCann for Two Cities TV & Gallagher Films for BBC
Original Music
The Woman in the Wall - David Holmes and Brian Irvine - Motive Pictures for BBC & Showtime
Post-Production
Ukraine: Holocaust Ground Zero - DoubleBand Films for Channel 4
Hidden Hero
Gerard Stratton, Director, Triplevision Productions
Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Pamela Ballantine