Nisha Katona to be replaced by Scottish chef Lorna McNee on Great British Menu

Restaurateur Nisha Katona is leaving the Great British Menu after three series on the judging panel and will be replaced by Scottish chef Lorna McNee.

For the BBC Two show’s 20th series, McNee, a former champion of the show, will join chef Tom Kerridge and comedian Ed Gamble in the search to find the best cuisine in Britain.

The programme sees top chefs from various regions compete to produce a menu around a specific theme, and if successful the chef’s dishes are served at a prestigious banquet.

Nish Katona (Ashleigh Brown/BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown)

Katona, 53, who has been a judge on the show since 2022, said: “I absolutely loved the time I was lucky enough to spend on Great British Menu.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I pass on this most delicious of batons.

“I will miss my wonderful brother judges and the fantastic crew terribly. I loved every moment I was fortunate enough to spend with them.”

McNee, who hails from Forres on the Moray coast, is head chef at Glasgow’s Michelin-starred restaurant Cail Bruich, and is the only female chef in Scotland to currently hold the prestigious award, according to the BBC.

Speaking about her new role, McNee said: “Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming chef director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain’s chefs.

“Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I’m loving the chance to help choose this year’s banquet finalists.

“Tom, Ed, and Andi (Oliver) have made me feel very welcome, and I’m also meeting some amazing guest judges every week – each of whom has been invited to help us choose the dishes representing their areas to go with this year’s theme of UK heroes.”

Chef Oliver, who has acted as a host and mentor on the show since 2017, said: “It is an honour and continues to be a huge privilege to mentor Britain’s top chefs through the process of competing on Great British Menu, and it’s incredible to think the series is now in its 20th year.

“The competition strives to provide a platform for new chef talent from all over Britain, and we hope to do so for many years to come. In fact, this year it’s great to see a former winner of our competition, Scotland’s formidable Lorna McNee, join us as a judge.

Lorna McNee (Ashleigh Brown/BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown)

“Audiences are in for a treat. The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year’s theme. It’s so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate.”

This season’s theme, Great Britons, will see the chefs draw inspiration from notable people from their area.

Each episode will feature a guest judge with strong connections to the region or nation being judged who will help decide the winning chef.

In September it was announced that Katona would front a new series called Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, commissioned for ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Launching in spring 2025, the Mowgli Street Food restaurants founder will welcome viewers into her home, near the Wirral, as she prepares some of her favourite dishes.

Series 20 of Great British Menu will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in early 2025.