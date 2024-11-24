Ninth celebrity misses out on place in Strictly quarter final after dance-off

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next week for the quarter final

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has missed out on a place in the Strictly Come Dancing quarter final as he becomes the ninth contestant to leave the show.

The actor, 30, and his professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas faced the dreaded dance-off against Olympian Montell Douglas, 38, and her partner Johannes Radebe during Sunday’s results show.

Borthwick and Tsiakkas reprised their graceful foxtrot to Stand By Me by Ben E King, which landed them a score of 32 from the judges during Saturday’s live show.

Judge Anton Du Beke told the actor that he is a “beautiful dancer” but advised him to be more “ridiculous” and “over the top” following his performance on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Douglas and Radebe performed their quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald again in a bid to impress the judges.

They had received a score of 37 for the routine on Saturday, with Du Beke saying it was their best performance since their couple’s choice.

However, Craig Revel Horwood thought it looked “a bit stiff” at the beginning but felt the dynamics were “out of this world”.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges unanimously agreed to save Douglas and Radebe, sending Borthwick and Tsiakkas packing.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Borthwick hailed Strictly Come Dancing as “magic” and praised those who work on the show.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas during their appearance on the live show of Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He said: “Not just everyone who you see in front of the camera, these four here (the judges), but everyone who works on this show, I have such a good bond and relationship with and that’s what made me want to do this show, it’s the people, not what I’m doing. I’ve had the best time.”

The actor, who was the first celebrity partner for Tsiakkas on the show, praised her as being the “most amazing teacher”.

“We have laughed like you wouldn’t believe. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone on the show, so thank you,” he added.

Tsiakkas returned the sentiment, saying: “Jamie is an amazing dancer, and he’s improved so much week by week.

“He’s worked so hard to get to where he is. It’s my first year with a partner and I’ve realised that it’s so much more than just the dancing and the technique, it’s the bonds and the friendships that you make.

“I waited two years for a partner and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Sunday’s results show featured a performance from girl group the Sugababes who sang a medley of their hits including Freak Like Me and Push The Button.

The professional dancers also delivered a passionate performance to Zara Larson’s With Every Heartbeat.

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next week for the quarter final with the live show returning to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday November 30 at 7.05pm and the results show airing on Sunday December 1 at 7.20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.