Ninth campmate voted off I’m A Celebrity as finalists revealed

The contestants for the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Rev Richard Coles have been announced as this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! finalists after Oti Mabuse became the ninth campmate to be voted off the show.

During her exit interview, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she feels “mentally and spiritually stronger” for being on the series.

Speaking about what she most enjoyed, she said: “The conversations, getting to know new people, getting personal, opening up.

It’s 10s across the board for Oti’s time in Camp! After an amazing 22 days, her rumba in the Jungle is complete! ✨ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/A425jYBwE0 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2024

“I think it’s also personal battles that you go over and get over, and all of that.

“You just come out as a stronger, different person.”

Speaking about what she will take away from her time in the jungle, the 34-year-old added: “I think I’ve learned to be happy with who I am, and that group kind of let me be all different versions – loud, crazy, calm, frustrated.

“They allowed me to be who I am, and I’ve just felt mentally and spiritually stronger.”

Earlier on in Saturday night’s episode, the celebrities faced the Cyclone challenge which involved them wearing superhero capes while collecting stars on a course comprised of water, wind and balls.

The campmates managed to win all four stars and celebrated by sliding into the water trench.

Asked about the challenge, Rooney said: “It reminded me of a sunny day in the Rooney back garden! Slip and slide.”

TV star Coles said: “I was sort of dreading the Cyclone because it’s got so many things in it I don’t like, falling over, being squirted with cold water and being hit with stuff.

“It was fantastic, I loved it, I wish we could do it again! Four stars from four campmates, we worked as a team. Mission accomplished.”

Also on the episode, McFly star Jones was tasked with hiding a series of toy rangers throughout camp before the rest of the campmates had to find them all to win a prize.

After a successful search, the four campmates were rewarded with ice cream.

Reflecting on his experience in the Australian jungle, author and broadcaster Coles said: “The end is in sight now, and I know that whoever I bump into, any of these people, ever again, wherever it is, I will smell wood smoke and I will hear crickets and we’ll look at each other and we’ll just know that we’ve shared this experience.

“And it’s been a very special one, and unique to us, and that, I think is, I mean the best of it, actually.”

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITV on Sunday.