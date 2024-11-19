Nicole Kidman leads stars at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Nicole Kidman attends the GQ Men of the Year

Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Central Cee took to the star-studded red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The ceremony returned to London for the biggest night in menswear, championing actors, athletes, musicians, and artists who have had a hand in shaping culture in 2024.

Oscar-winner Kidman embodied the red carpet, sporting a vibrant red turtleneck Balenciaga gown with cascading silk corsetry and a matching court heel.

Jude Law attends the GQ Men of the Year photocall (Lucy North/PA)

Kidman, the star of upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, co-hosted the awards alongside other GQ cover stars – British actor Law, rapper Central Cee, and footballers Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer.

Posing on the red carpet, Law was sporting a grey silk suit with a loose navy cravat and a pair of cream tassel loafers from “quiet luxury” label Brioni.

While British musician Central Cee’s double denim look with metallic silver high tops was reminiscent of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ 2001 red carpet moment.

Central Cee attends the GQ Men of the Year photocall (Lucy North/PA)

Chelsea footballer Palmer donned a signature red carpet look in a black Burberry tuxedo and leather buckled loafers, while Manchester United player Mainoo was sporting a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta leather ensemble paired with a white vest.

Other athletes at the event included retired Olympian Usain Bolt, who posed in a double-breasted mustard gold Bottega Veneta suit with a pared-back black shirt and black rimmed glasses.

While Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Lennon Gallagher, son of Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, both opted for a blue flared two-piece.

Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg once again took on red carpet hosting duties, wearing an Alberta Ferretti black sequinned fluted gown.