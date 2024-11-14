Entertainment

NI Music Prize Awards 2024: in pictures

This year’s winners snapped with their gongs

Problem Patterns won the Best Album Award for their debut record, Blouse Club
By David Roy

THE NI Music Prize Awards were held at the Ulster Hall in Belfast last night, delivering what organisers described as “an eclectic showcase of the diversity of sounds that now fill our Northern Ireland venues”.

The awards ceremony for the annual event celebrating local musical talent featured live performances from the likes of Huartan, Reevah, Dana Masters, Cara Dillon, JC Stewart and last year’s BBC Radio Ulster ATL Introducing Artist, Tramp.

Belfast-born Thin Lizzy founder Eric Bell was presented with this year’s Oh Yeah Legend award, after which he delivered a live performance which included a guest appearance by Tim Wheeler of fellow Oh Yeah Legend-winners Ash during Whiskey In The Jar.

“Every year we think there’s no way we can top that one, and we do,” commented Charlotte Dryden from Belfast’s Oh Yeah Centre, organisers of the annual NI Music Prize.

“A very proud night for NI Music. Massive. Congratulations to all the winners, performers and to everyone involved.

“The Ulster Hall rocked, raged, sparked, fizzed and filled out hearts tonight.”

2024 NI MUSIC PRIZE WINNERS

  • ALBUM OF THE YEAR – PROBLEM PATTERNS
  • OH YEAH LEGEND AWARD – ERIC BELL
  • BBC ATL INTRODUCING ARTIST OF THE YEAR – ESMERALDA ROAD
  • LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR - HUARTAN
  • SINGLE OF THE YEAR – JC STEWART
  • OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC AWARD – GERRY ANDERSON
  • YOUTUBE MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR – JORDAN ADETUNJI