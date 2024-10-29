New ‘very special’ BBC documentary to pay tribute to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

A new “very special” BBC documentary will see late Hairy Biker Dave Myers’ life celebrated by his fellow biker and chef Si King.

The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone will be shown just before Christmas on BBC Two, and will follow the 45,000 bikers that joined King on a memorial journey from London to Myers’ hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in April this year.

During the one-off special, the 58-year-old TV presenter will pick out moments from his 25-year career and friendship with Myers, who died in February this year at the age of 66, after being diagnosed with cancer.

The show will follow the tribute ride to Myres which took place in April this year (Jon Boast/BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast)

The hour-long show will use archive footage, new interviews and unseen clips to celebrate Myers’ life and his double act with King.

Speaking about making the new special, King said: “It was a very special show to pull together. Full of nostalgia, laughs and celebration of my best friend and his life.”

Andrew Mackenzie, the show’s producer, said there had been an “outpouring of love” for Myers following his death.

He said: “The outpouring of love for The Hairy Bikers this year has been extraordinary and it was a real honour for everyone who has worked with them to document Dave Day (the celebratory bike ride) and celebrate Si and Dave’s friendship over the past two decades.”

During their time as the Hairy Bikers, King and Myers hosted more than 30 series together, with the main premise of their work seeing them go on motorcycle journeys while stopping off to cook along the way.

Myers’ death came while the pair’s last series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, was being aired, seeing them travel along the west of the UK from Scotland down to Devon.