Netflix post-Bafta party moved to new location after blaze at Chiltern Firehouse

Firefighters at the Chiltern Firehouse in central London, after a fire broke out on Valentine’s Day

Netflix has moved the location of its annual post-Bafta Film Awards party following a blaze at the original venue.

Around 100 people were forced to evacuate Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury hotel favoured by celebrities, on Valentine’s Day after the fire ripped through ducting at the London establishment.

Streaming platform Netflix has now moved its after party to luxury hotel The Twenty Two in Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that 20 fire engines and about 125 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze on Chiltern Street in Marylebone on Friday.

A firefighter at the scene told the PA news agency the five-star hotel and restaurant will likely need a “large refurbishment”.

A-list actors and award-winning filmmakers will take to the Bafta red carpet on Sunday for the annual awards ceremony, which is being hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant for the second year in a row.

Among the British stars nominated this year are Cynthia Erivo, for her role playing Elphaba in the musical Wicked, and Ralph Fiennes, who starred in papal-set drama Conclave.