Mobos founder Kanya King says ‘advocate’ for your health after cancer diagnosis

Mobo Awards founder Kanya King has encouraged others to “take control and advocate for yourself” after discovering she has stage four bowel cancer by requesting more medical tests as she knew something did not “feel right”.

King, chief executive of the event which celebrates and elevates black music in the UK, said the first standard bowel cancer test came back negative but the second more in-depth test revealed there was an issue.

Despite being told she may have six months to live, the music industry pioneer said she has a “positive mindset” and believes she will live to a “ripe old age”.

Recalling the experience on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, King, 56, said: “I kept going back to the doctor. I kept saying ‘I don’t feel right. I’m very tired. I don’t know what it is’.

“At first they thought it was a viral flu that I had so they gave all the usual tests associated with being tired and they said come back in a few weeks, and I kept going back and I realised that saved my life.

“Had I not gone back and kept on how I was going, I wouldn’t be here telling my story.

“And for that, it’s an important message I want to get across, because … you have to take control and advocate for yourself and trust your instincts and your gut.”

Prior to her diagnosis she had done the standard bowel cancer people get in the post but it had been negative, and it was later after doing a fecal immunochemical test (FIT), which looks for blood in your stool which may not be visible, that it showed signs for concern.

She said her doctor had learned from her experience and would be requesting further tests such as the FIT which have a higher detection rate when working with future patients.

The diagnosis had been a shock to King as she had been leading a healthy lifestyle which included not drinking alcohol, not smoking and exercising regularly.

The music industry pioneer is receiving treatment but said the diagnosis has been a “huge change” to her life as medical scans, treatments, appointments and administration have now become her “new normal”.

“I realise that life is really, really precious, so I have to be very intentional about what I do every day”, she added.

“I mean, we all know that life on this planet is short, but I know it might be shorter for me, even though I’ve been told I have six months to live, that’s not what I’m choosing to tell myself.

“I have the right positive mindset and I’m sure I’ll be here till a ripe old age.”

King, who grew up in a council flat in Kilburn, north-west London and became a mother at 16, began the Mobo Awards while working as a TV researcher.

The inaugural event took place in 1996 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms and has since honoured trailblazing artists including Dave, Ghetts, Headie One, Central Cee, Aitch, and 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz.

King has continued to guide the organisation ahead of the 2025 Mobo Awards taking place on Tuesday and the milestone of its 30th anniversary in 2026.

She said she is “very proud” of what organisation has achieved after remortgaging her home to set the project up, but said it has been supported by a “great team” who “all work together”.

“I think what’s fantastic is to see the emerging talent as young artists going on to become global superstars and changing the world in their own way,” she added.

“Every young person wants to make a difference to their family, community and country, and we want to give an opportunity to those incredibly driven, compassionate creators to make them up on the world, whether it’s music, film, entertainment or business.”

The Mobo Awards have partnered with Prostate Cancer UK this year to to raise awareness as black men are at higher risk of developing it so early detection is important.