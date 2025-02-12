Millie Bobby Brown says husband shares passion for making empowering stories

Millie Bobby Brown has said that her husband Jake Bongiovi shares her passion for “creating stories that ultimately empower people”.

The British actress has gone from the role of the supernaturally-powered Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things to playing the title role as an amateur detective in Sherlock Holmes off-shoot Enola Holmes, and Damsel.

Actor Bongiovi, 22, the son of American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi, and Brown tied the knot last year after getting engaged in 2023.

Millie Bobby Brown (Ian West/PA)

Brown, 20, told Vanity Fair: “Jake’s passion is creating stories that ultimately empower people.

“He shares such a similar goal to me in that I want others to be able to watch my projects and feel empowered and feel like someone is rooting for them.”

She also said that “loving someone and being in love are two different things”, and they have always been “fully invested” in each other.

“We were pretty united going into it,” Brown said.

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want.

“It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

Bongiovi has previously ruled out following his father into being a singer and has had small roles in films Rockbottom and Sweethearts.

Last year, Brown finished filming the final series of Stranger Things, which is set in the US town of Hawkins and follows a group of friends as they fight off dark forces from an alternate dimension called the Upside Down.

She also spoke during the interview about the difficulties when she first rose to fame in the series when a child.

“I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry,” Brown said.

“I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most.”

She also said that “there should be more laws with the media in terms of paparazzi in terms of exploitation”, after reports that there were invasive images of her taken when she was 13 during a fashion shoot in Australia.

Brown has two supporting actress Emmy nods for playing Eleven, and will next be seen in The Electric State opposite Guardians Of The Galaxy actor Chris Pratt.