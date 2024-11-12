Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting first child together (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)

US star Megan Fox has announced she is expecting her first child with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress returned to social media to debut her pregnancy with her almost 21 million followers, sharing a photograph cradling her bump while doused in black body paint and an image of a positive pregnancy test.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” the 38-year-old wrote, adding a heart emoji.

It comes a year after Fox announced she had experienced a miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly.

She reflected on her pregnancy loss in her collection of poetry called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection Of F***** Up Fairy Tales.

At the time, Fox told ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA): “I’d never been through anything like that before in my life, I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us.

“And it sent us on a very wild journey, together, and separately, together and apart… trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen.”

The Transformers star shares three children with former Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

Meanwhile it will be the second child for Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Richard Baker.

The 34-year-old rapper shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with his former partner Emma Cannon.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their relationship in May 2020, after meeting on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass.

They announced their engagement in 2022.