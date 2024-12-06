Matt Lucas confirms recording started on new project with David Walliams

The pair found fame on sketch comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me

Matt Lucas has confirmed he and David Walliams have started recording a new project which he believes will be out next month.

The pair found fame on sketch comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, both of which they co-wrote and starred in.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Friday, comedian and actor Lucas did not reveal details but said he was “really excited” about the venture.

“The good news is, we’re doing something that we’re really excited about and it’s going to start, I believe, next month. So that’s all I can tell you,” he said.

'I'd tell you but I'd have to kill you' Comedian and author Matt Lucas was quizzed on #BBCBreakfast about working on a new project with 'Little Britain' co-star David Walliamshttps://t.co/tiBp43Wtiu pic.twitter.com/xcwzl8GfTc — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 6, 2024

Lucas confirmed they would be appearing as themselves rather than playing characters as they had done in the past.

When asked if it would involve comedy, he said “I hope so” and revealed they had “already recorded some of it”.

After being probed further about the project, he confirmed it was not related to a book, song or stage show.

He also said it was not going to be on television but when asked if it could be on a streaming service, he said: “It could be? Who knows?”

Lucas revealed last year that he had been “brainstorming” a new show with Walliams after the comedy partnership “quit” their long-standing TV commitments.

He told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 at the time: “So me and David Walliams have started writing together again, we just thought, it’s time, it’s time.

“So we’ve sort of quit our jobs and decided to do that.”

In December 2022, Lucas stepped down from his role as a co-host on The Great British Bake Off after presenting three series alongside fellow comedian and actor Noel Fielding.

He has also appeared in the film Wonka, a prequel to the much-loved Roald Dahl story which saw Timothee Chalamet play the title role, and appears in the new Gladiator sequel starring Irish actor Paul Mescal.

Lucas, who starred as the Colosseum’s Master of Ceremonies in Sir Ridley Scott’s new historical epic, said filming for the project in Malta was “great fun”.

Matt Lucas appears in the new Gladiator sequel starring Irish actor Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on whether he was ever star-struck, the comic said that appearing in front of Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney when he performed Little Britain Live with Walliams had been “pretty amazing”.

Walliams, who has also had a successful career as a children’s author, left his role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after he apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during filming breaks in January 2020 at the London Palladium.

The remarks came to light in November 2022 after a transcript of the conversation was leaked to the Guardian.

The talent show’s producer Fremantle later apologised and reached an “amicable resolution” with Walliams after he sued the company for misuse of private information and for breaching UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.

High Court documents released at the time said Walliams was accusing the company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss.