Mary Berry ‘delighted’ as she joins celebrities wearing Red Nose Day aprons

Former Great British Bake Off star Dame Mary Berry has said she is “delighted” to join celebrities in wearing new Red Nose Day aprons to support Comic Relief.

The 89-year-old joins Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, comedian Judi Love, radio and TV host Anita Rani and TV presenter Angela Scanlon in promoting the aprons, which are being sold in Homesense and TK Maxx, with part of proceeds going to the children’s charity.

Speaking about the initiative, Dame Mary said: “I was delighted to be asked to team up with Homesense and Comic Relief on this year’s Red Nose Day homeware line-up – these aprons are super quality and lovely designs.

Kimberley Walsh modelling one of the Comic Relief aprons (Charlie Clift)

“What’s more, the money raised from the sales of these aprons is helping change the lives of those who need it most, both here in the UK and around the world.

“So dash to the shops and buy your apron, cook up some treats, the aprons make wonderful gifts too, happy baking.”

Designs for the aprons are based on previous collaborations with Aardman, Charlie Mackesy, Disney, Mr Men and Little Miss, Peter Blake, Rachel Joy and Rankin.

The aprons cost £12.99 each with at least £5 from each sale going to Comic Relief, while a homeware range that includes tote bags, notebooks, water bottles, pouches and mugs is priced from £4.99 to £9.99, with at least £1.50 going to Comic Relief.

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “We’re so excited to be taking a trip down memory lane and bringing back some of our most iconic designs that celebrate 20 years of creativity and collaboration.

“True to the spirit of Comic Relief, these t-shirts, sweatshirts, aprons and homeware range will not only bring a dose of joy and nostalgia to families across the country, but also raise vital funds to help change lives, both here in the UK and across the world.

Judi Love modelling one of the Comic Relief aprons (Charlie Clift)

“We’re incredibly thankful to TK Maxx, Homesense and all those who get involved in Red Nose Day year after year.

“Your unwavering generosity has helped raise millions that continue to make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”

The charity supports organisations in the UK and around the world which support children and young people by helping to put food on their plates, roofs over their heads, keep them safe and support families impacted by conflict and climate change.

Red Nose Day takes place on Friday March 21 with the merchandise also available online at tkmaxx.com and comicrelief.com/shop.