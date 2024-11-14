Mark Zuckerberg releases duet of Get Low with US star T-Pain in tribute to wife (David Jensen/Alamy)

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has collaborated with US music star T-Pain on a rendition of Get Low by rap group Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz.

Zuckerberg said he recorded the track, under the band name Z-Pain, as a tribute to his wife Priscilla Chan in honour of their “dating anniversary”.

“Get Low was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary,” the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece.”

Zuckerberg told fans that the track was available on Spotify, signing off the post with “Love you P”, referencing his wife.

The post included a photo of lyrics, an album cover in which T-Pain and Zuckerberg are both holding up acoustic guitars and several photographs of the pair in a recording studio.

The US entrepreneur shared his wife’s reaction to the song on his Instagram story, which saw her laughing and describing it as “so romantic”.

“21 years later, I can’t get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fun memories,” she said.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter and music producer T-Pain, real name Faheem Najm, wrote on Instagram: “Z-Pain has arrived.

“Get Low by @zuck and me out now.”

Get Low was released in 2002 by Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz from the rap group’s Kings Of Crunk album.