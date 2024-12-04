Malachi Cush reflects on Christmas, faith and a musical rebirth: A heartfelt journey through loss and hope

Malachi Cush will bring his Christmas at the Cathedral event to the airwaves this festive season

‘Tis the season to be jolly; but for many Christmas can be tough, especially for those living with terminally ill family members.

As Donaghmore singer and broadcaster Malachi Cush prepares for a busy period of Christmas events, including sell-out concerts in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh and Clonard Monastery, he reflects upon his last Christmas with his late father Paddy, who passed away in January 2023 from cancer.

“You have to try and make the most of the moments you have left with the people you love and this is especially true at Christmas,” says Malachi.

“That often means that you have to take the celebration to them. Christmas two years ago we brought our wee drinks down to daddy’s bedroom and sat around the bed, holding his hand and singing songs.”

With a new album and a tour of the US on the way, Malachi Cush says he has had a 'musical rebirth' PICTURE: MARK MARLOW

The 44-year-old adds: “It doesn’t take away the pain in your heart, but it brings a smile remembering those lovely moments together. We will miss daddy this and every Christmas, but he’s with us in those memories that we hold dear.”

Malachi’s heartfelt Christmas song: ‘Sleep, Oh Infant Child’

Hoping to bring joy this festive season through his music, Malachi has penned a heartfelt Christmas song, drawn from the timeless themes of hope and love that grace the Christmas story.

“I never set out to write a Christmas song,” he confesses. “Someone once asked me to and I said no. Later the same person challenged me to write something with a bit of depth.

“When a music module I was studying as part of a theology degree prompted us to create a piece of music or poetry, that gave me the impetus to finish Sleep, Oh Infant Child.”

The song is shaped by the story of the first Christmas, Malachi explains: “At this magical time of year our thoughts naturally turn to the birth of Christ and the radiant star over Bethlehem, so I wanted to create a song that families could connect with, something truly special for the festive season.”

“I’m delighted it has been so warmly received because it tells you that the essence of that Christmas passage still holds so much importance to people,” adds Malachi who recorded the song with the Omagh Community Youth Choir.

From Fame Academy to theology: Malachi Cush’s unexpected journey

Malachi admits he found school “a bit of a drag”, and it was only when he got older he found the desire to “exercise the grey matter”, studying part-time for a theology degree through St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

Currently in his final year, will the singer - who came to prominence in 2002 as part of the first series of TV talent show Fame Academy - be changing careers?

“People always ask me what I’m going to do with the degree, and my honest answer is I don’t know. I have found it helpful and learned a lot from it, and if nothing else comes from it, so be it.

“One of the privileges of my life is working a day a week in St Patrick’s Primary, Dungannon teaching them choral music, and I’ve done some songwriting masterclasses in secondary schools. Maybe it will lead me into more teaching.”

He has also found the degree useful in terms of his music: “We have learned how much religious music, right from the old modal harmonies, have fed into what we know as music today. It’s fascinating and I hope the theological side comes through in my writing.”

Singer Malachi Cush

Faith has always been important to Malachi, none more so than in the past five years.

“I’ve had some pretty dramatic experiences, as well as some very wonderful, joyful life experiences. Through all that my dependence on my faith has increased. My personal prayer life is especially important to me and has helped me through those challenging times in life.”

Malachi’s life flashed before his eyes in June 2019 when a runaway car careered down a Dungannon street, ploughed into him and a local shopkeeper outside a hardware store, as they were placing equipment into his boot.

At the time, he feared he could lose his leg, and it took 18 months, three surgeries and intensive rehabilitation to get him back on his feet.

“I still have disc problems in my lower back, which give me a little reminder of all that happened, but for the most part, I’m good,” he says.

“I am so grateful for being as fully able-bodied as I am. I often reflect on how lucky I am because I lost two cousins in road accidents.”

Music helped Malachi throughout his recovery.

“The first day I was in the rehab unit using the gravity machine, Elton John’s I’m Still Standing was played on the radio. How ironic. It made me laugh.

“Music has this ability to help us break down and cry as well, which sometimes is the most cleansing of all things. Music also has that ability to speak to places in their hearts that words can’t touch.”

Malachi has channelled his personal experience into the development of his RTE Radio 1 series Healing Sounds, where guests join him for poignant conversations and music with meaning, as they open up on their own experiences of dealing with life’s challenges.

A third series of Healing Sounds has been commissioned by RTE and will air next summer, with plans to broadcast the first series on BBC Radio Ulster.

“The big takeaway from it for me was the amount of people who found comfort in knowing they weren’t alone, and the realisation that there was hope and a way out of their deep, dark hole.”

Giving back: Malachi Cush partners with St Vincent de Paul for the Christmas appeal

Mary Waide, St Vincent de Paul regional president for the northern region, launches the SVP Annual Appeal with SVP ambassador Malachi Cush and Pauline Brown, SVP regional manager (Jim Corr Photography/Jim Corr Photography)

Earlier this year, Malachi was “delighted and humbled” to be asked to be an ambassador for St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

“St Vincent de Paul is such a wonderful charity, right at the heart of social justice and restoring dignity to families, particularly at this time of year,” he says.

“Young children expect all the things that come with the magic of Christmas, and sometimes that’s difficult for families who are struggling to put food on the table and heat their homes.”

“As ambassador, I am committed to shedding light on the vital work being done by SVP to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those most in need,” proclaims Malachi.

He will be donating proceeds from his Christmas in the Cathedral concert in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, which is being recorded to be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster this Christmas Eve, to the charity.

Malachi Cush will be performing at Clonard, Belfast and St Patrick Cathedral, Armagh this Christmas

Malachi has fond memories of Christmas as a child, including singing in the Donaghmore chapel choir alongside his mother - including on one occasion a very special present...

“I remember Santa Claus bringing me a toy digger,” he recalls. “It was snowing, and I spent all day clearing the snow just like my daddy, who was a digger driver.”

One thing that always makes Christmas complete for Malachi is a rendition of his favourite carol, O Holy Night.

“I sing it in my local chapel every year. There’s something about the Christmas melodies that brings you such warmth and nostalgia,” adds Malachi, who lives in Donaghmore with his wife Claire.

Rebirth, reflection and resilience: Malachi Cush’s journey through life and music

He plans to launch his new album next spring, after a tour of America in the New Year with his “great friend and confidant” Phil Coulter, still touring at the grand age of 83.

Songs of the Soul 2 will be Malachi’s first album in over eight years, It features two duets – Fall on Me with Karl McGuckin and I Am Here for You with Jolene O’Hara.

“It’s a collection of songs that I’ve written, and songs that have been important to me,” he says.

”When I was younger I used to panic about getting new material out. Now I’m working to satisfaction, rather than working to deadlines.

“It feels like a rebirth musically in many respects. I’ve had to pause, but I’m ready to go again and am really looking forward to people hearing this.”

There are limited tickets available to the Christmas Celebration Concert at The Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown on December 6 and Christmas at the Cathedral at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Thursday December 12.

To make a donation to the SVP Annual Appeal, visit svp.ie