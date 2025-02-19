Love Island: All Stars sparks more than 2,000 Ofcom complaints in a week

Love Island: All Stars received more than 2,000 complaints in a week (ITV)

Love Island: All Stars received more than 2,000 complaints last week, with the majority relating to “alleged bullying behaviour between participants”, Ofcom has said.

The broadcasting watchdog said the complaints were predominantly about alleged bullying by contestant Elma Pazar after The Only Way Is Essex star got embroiled in a row with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and her partner Curtis Pritchard.

Last Wednesday’s episode on February 12 sparked 1,347 complaints while the February 11 episode received 820, February 13 had 63 and February 16 picked up 57.

Tensions were first raised in the villa when Ekin-Su kissed Sammy Root, who was coupled up with Elma, during the heart rate challenge.

During the February 12 episode, the pair argued about the kiss as well as Ekin-Su questioning why Elma had claimed that Ekin-Su and Curtis had the weakest connection in the villa.

The argument saw Elma swear at Ekin-Su and Curtis, telling them to “shut your mouth” storming off.

It comes after Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen were crowned the winners of the second series of the spin-off show, which sees former Love Island contestants return to the villa in the hope of finding love again.

The pair secured the £50,000 prize pot on Monday while Luca Bish and Grace Jackson finished as runners-up on the show.

Ekin-Su and Curtis finished third, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame came fourth and Elma and Sammy finished fifth.

The ITV dating show has sparked thousands of complaints in the past, including 24,921 being issued after Faye Winter’s lengthy expletive-laden outburst at Teddy Soares in 2021.

It was revealed last June that the incident ranked number five in the top 10 most complained about programmes in Ofcom history.

In 2022, the show also received 3,617 complaints in one week amid the fallout from movie night, during which contestants viewed footage of their partners being tempted by newcomers or being unfaithful.

ITV has been contacted for comment.