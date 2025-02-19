Look North! Three to see at the North Belfast Festival

Friday February 28

Brian Rowan In Conversation with Duncan Morrow, Clifton House, 12pm to 1.30pm. Tickets free.

FORMER BBC correspondent Brian Rowan has reported on all the major developments in the peace process and is a four-time category winner at the Northern Ireland Press and Broadcast Awards, including twice as Specialist Journalist of the Year.

Brian will read from some of his latest work, including Living With Ghosts and Impossible Peace. With special guest, north Belfast singer songwriter Gerry Creen, who will perform A Rose By Any Other Name and My Shoes.

The Duncairn Creative Collective will present a musical showcase during Look North!

Saturday March 1

The Duncairn Creative Collective Showcase, The Duncairn Arts Centre, 7pm. Tickets £10

The Duncairn’s pioneering, 30-strong group of musicians from across Ireland will perform an evening of music that they have composed in collaboration with each other over the course of their residential weekends in north Belfast.

Expect cutting-edge new music, never heard before collabs and improvised pieces.

Comedian William Thompson

Look North Laughs: William Thompson, Jack Magee, Brónagh Diamond, James McKegney, Ruairi Woods (compere), North Belfast Working Men’s Club, 8.30pm. Tickets £10

The inaugural Look North Laughs comedy night is presented in partnership with Cavehill Comedy Club at the historic North Belfast Working Men’s Club for what promises to be a great night of local laughs.

Look North! The North Belfast Festival runs from Friday February 28 to Sunday March 2, northbelfastfestival.com