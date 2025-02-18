Longlist of 12 announced for Walter Scott book prize

The longlist for the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction has been announced

Twelve novelists have been longlisted for a £25,000 award named after a famous Scottish writer.

The judges of the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction will narrow the 12 down to a shortlist in May.

The winner will then be announced at the Borders Book Festival in June.

More than half the longlisted books are from independent publishers and small presses.

The settings of the longlisted novels span centuries, and even millennia, right up to events within living memory.

The novels on the longlist are The Heart In Winter by Kevin Barry; The Catchers by Xan Brooks; Mother Naked by Glen James Brown; Clear by Carys Davies; The Mare by Angharad Hampshire; The Book of Days by Francesca Kay; The First Friend by Malcolm Knox; Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon; A Sign of Her Own by Sarah Marsh; The Land In Winter by Andrew Miller; Munichs by David Peace; and The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden.

Sir Walter Scott (1771-1832) was a novelist, historian, poet and playwright.

The prize is managed by the Abbotsford Trust with support from the Hawthornden Foundation, the Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust and the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry in memory of Elizabeth Buccleuch.

Chairwoman of the judges Katie Grant said: “It has been exciting to read the diverse crop of novels on the WSP 2025 Longlist.

“We’ve discovered little-known aspects of our collective pasts, experienced excesses of human behaviour and been placed so authentically in the middle of the action that we’ve felt part of the action.

“We’re delighted to celebrate debut and emerging writers published by small presses, as well as more established authors and publishers.

“With two new judges on board, including one of the first winners of the Young Walter Scott Prize, we look forward to testing these novels against the prize criteria of originality, innovation, longevity and quality, and then debating the merits of all twelve books and choosing our shortlist later this spring.”

Matthew Maxwell Scott, Walter Scott’s great-great-great-great grandson and trustee of The Abbotsford Trust, which operates the Prize, said: “Walter Scott, founding father of the historical novel, understood that our present is shaped by the tales we tell ourselves of the past.

“The Walter Scott Prize, now run from the vibrant hub of his great home, Abbotsford, shines a spotlight on the very best new historical fiction from across the UK, Ireland and the Commonwealth.

“In recognising excellence, the Prize honours Scott’s legacy by inspiring more people to discover the joy and value of historical fiction, supporting both new and established writers in their careers and bringing readers and authors of this illustrious genre together to celebrate and question each other.”