Kylie Jenner says it took her ‘a year to feel like myself again’ after pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has said it took her “a year to feel like myself again” after having children in her early 20s.

The 27-year-old said having her daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, led to her “losing” her personal style, in an interview with Elle.

The American socialite, who featured in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, also spoke about experiencing postnatal depression after they were born saying she “felt like I was on autopilot all the time”.

Jenner said she wanted to keep her children away from social media (Doug Peters/PA)

Jenner told Elle: “I haven’t had a baby in a few years. The first part of my 20s was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it — not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies.

“It took me a year to feel like myself again, at 27 I feel more confident and more like myself than ever.”

She continued: “I got pregnant when I was 19.

“Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body — all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before.”

Jenner, who is the daughter of US reality TV star and businesswoman Kris Jenner and former Olympic gold medallist Caitlyn Jenner, said her friends and relations had helped her through her depression.

She said that her half-sister Khloe Kardashian, who is the daughter of Kris Jenner and late lawyer Robert Kardashian, babysits for her children, while she and her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian had given Jenner a model of how to be a mother.

She added that she now wanted to protect her children from social media.

Jenner said: “When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father.

“It’s no socials for as long as possible. Stormi will come home and she’ll know full TikTok dances. I’m like, where did you learn this?”

She added that she hoped her children would not have social media accounts “until they move out of the house”.