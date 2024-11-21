Kneecap set to play Coachella in 2025

Kneecap roll into Andytown for the Belfast premier of their film. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

IRISH language rappers Kneecap are set to play at one of the biggest music festivals in the world in 2025.

The Belfast hip-hop trio which comprises of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí will be performing alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone at Coachella.

The iconic music and arts festival is held in California in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert every year.

Taking place over two weekends Kneecap will bring their Irish language music to the dessert on April 11 and 18.

Taking to social media the group said: “Well well a Chairde Gael!

“We’ll be seeing you in the desert at Coachella playing the Friday’s.”

This is not the group’s first major festival having drawn huge crowds during their set at Glastonbury earlier this year.

They will also be supporting Dublin band Fontaines D.C. at their headline gig at Finsbury Park in London next July.

Footage posted to Kneecap's social media pages show Glastonbury crowds enjoying the group's late-night gig.

2024 has been a successful year for the rappers who have grown in popularity all over the world following the release of their second studio album Fine Art in June and their award-winning film KNEECAP in August.

Inspired by the true story of the group’s formation and their mission to ‘change the sound of Irish music forever,’ the band made their acting debuts alongside Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender.

The comedy drama was nominated for 14 awards at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) including Best Screenplay, Best Director for Rich Peppiatt and joint lead performances for Kneecap trio Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvai.

It has also been chosen as Ireland’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming 97th annual Academy Awards and has been called a strong contender to make it into the final shortlist.

Presale tickets for Coachella will be released on November 22.