Kendrick Lamar on track for first UK number one after Super Bowl show

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Apple Music Halftime Show at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Kendrick Lamar is on track to land his first UK number one single with controversial Drake diss-track, Not Like Us.

The 37-year-old rapper saw the single charge up to number one in midweek after his acclaimed Super Bowl LIX half-time show last weekend.

Lamar performed Not Like Us at the NFL match following speculation over whether it would be included in his set due to allegations it makes about Drake, and the Canadian rapper’s ongoing legal action against label Universal Music over the song.

During his Super Bowl performance, the Compton-born rapper made sure to look into the camera as he name-dropped Drake.

Kendrick Lamar ‘s half-time show at the Super Bowl was widely praised (PA Wire/PA)

In return, the crowd made sure to do its part loudly yelling “a minorrrrrrr”.

Two of Kendrick’s collaborations with SZA: Luther and All The Stars, appear at number six and number seven in the chart, according to The Official Chart: First Look, which is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Didn’t you hear she’s a Busy Woman? by Sabrina Carpenter could snatch this week’s highest new entry, jumping to number three with the track from the Short n’ Sweet deluxe edition.

Lola Young’s Messy, which stood at number one last week, drops to number two, while Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club holds at number four.

The final Official Chart will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Jack Saunders on Friday from 4pm.