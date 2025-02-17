Junior Bake Off returns with applications for new series now open

Hosted by Harry Hill with Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill as the judges the show is a spin-off of the Great British Bake Off and aims to celebrate the culinary talent and ambition of the younger generation.

APPLICATIONS for the new series of Junior Bake Off are now open.

The show is casting for series 11 and is looking for the next batch of budding bakers aged between nine and 14 to head into the famous white tent in 2025.

A statement said: “If you’re bonkers about bread or have a passion for pastry then you could be baking in the famous white tent in 2025.

“We’re looking for talented home bakers to impress our judges. So if you or someone you know is ready to dough battle, then why not apply now!”

As part of the application process the children will be asked to submit a range of pictures of their previous bakes in order to highlight their skill and repertoire as well as recent photo of themselves.

They will also have the option to upload a 1-minute video clip of themselves explaining why they should be considered for the programme.

A statement added: “We’re looking for children with a real passion for baking, but we’re not expecting you to be brilliant at everything. Just tell us as much as you can about you and your baking.”

However, a parent or guardian must complete the parental consent section before the application is submitted.

Like the main Great British Bake Off, there is not a big cash prize for winning the show. Instead, the winner will receive a coveted glass cake stand trophy and the honour of being the best on the series.

The deadline for all applications is Sunday, March 23, at 8:59pm. You can apply online at www.applyforjuniorbakeoff.co.uk.