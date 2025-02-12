Judging panel revealed for Glasgow comedy festival award named after the Big Yin

The award is named in honour of Scottish comedian Sir Billy Connolly (Sarah Dunn/BAFTA)

A panel of stars has been revealed as the judging panel for a comedy award named after the Big Yin.

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) Comedy Gala runs from March 12 to March 30 and features an award named after Sir Billy Connolly to be given on the final day.

On Wednesday, event bosses revealed the panel of judges for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, which includes a wide range of stars from across the entertainment industry.

The judges are actor and author Alan Cumming, Clyde 1 radio presenter and DJ Cassi Gillespie, Still Game co-creator and actor Greg Hemphill, who will be joined by co-star Sanjeev Kohli, and entertainment journalist Laura Boyd.

Sanjeev Kohli, best known for his role as Naveed in Still Game, is one of this year’s judges. (AmacLeAN Photography)

Also on the panel is last year’s award winner Susie McCabe, Glasgow’s lord provost Jacqueline McLaren, Aarti Joshi of Go Radio, Gregor Kyle from The Herald, Laura Marks of Channel 4 and Norry Wilson of Lost Glasgow.

The panellists will review the applications and curate a shortlist, before making a recommendation to Sir Connolly himself – who will ultimately decide the winner.

The shortlist will be unveiled on the opening day of the festival.

Scotland’s funniest comedians will gather at the King’s Theatre on the 30th from 2pm onwards – with a performance of some of the best comedians in Scotland to take place ahead of the award ceremony.

Alan Cumming, one of this year’s judges, says he is “thrilled” to be part of this year’s panel.

Cumming said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the judging panel for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award this year.

“Comedy is such an integral part of Scotland’s cultural identity, and the Big Yin made sure we always punched above our weight in that respect – one of many ways he continues to influence us all to this very day. Good luck to this year’s applicants!”

Hemphill said: “I cannot wait to help judge this year’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

“Glasgow is an ever-changing city and amazing new and unique comic voices are forever popping up like dandelions with their own takes on life.

“I am excited to see what’s out there!”

The award recognises a person for their comedic abilities and for capturing the “spirit of Glasgow”, though applicants do not have to be Glaswegian or live in the city.

Anyone involved in the GICF, including venue staff and promoters, may apply.

Festival director Krista MacDonald said: “We are honoured to once again be working with Sir Billy Connolly for the third year in a row to present GICF’s only award – the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

“Our city is renowned for its unique sense of humour and each year, the calibre of award applications shows us why Glasgow’s comedy scene consistently produces some of the world’s very best comedians.

“It’s going to be a difficult job for this year’s judges, but we’re looking forward to revealing 2025’s winner live on stage at the GICF Comedy Gala in front of a packed King’s Theatre.”

2025 festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.