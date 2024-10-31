Jonathan Ross delights trick-or-treaters with sweets outside his London home

Jonathan Ross outside his house in north London with trick-or-treaters

Jonathan Ross has delighted Halloween trick-or-treaters by handing out sweets outside his spookily decorated home in London.

The TV chat show host, who previously held an annual lavish Halloween party, opted for a more low-key affair this October 31.

In a series of pictures, Ross can be seen dressed in all black with ghoulish make-up created with white, red and green face paint as he handed out sweets to children who had turned up at his house.

Jonathan Ross handing out sweets outside his house in north London (James Manning/PA)

The TV presenter put on a spooky show for the visitors at his home, which was decorated in cobwebs, skulls and had a large, menacing-looking standing wolf in the garden.

He was also joined by his wife Jane Goldman as well as a lady dressed in a red cape and black hat, and a man in a plaid shirt and dungarees.

Ross was known for hosting an annual star-studded Halloween bash which was attended by famous faces including Maya Jama, Martin Freeman, Davina McCall and Stephen Merchant in the past.

Jonathan Ross and his wife, Jane Goldman, outside their home handing out treats to trick-or-treaters (James Manning/PA)

In 2021, he revealed he was not holding his annual party due to his daughter Betty being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, according to the NHS.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain at the time, Ross said: “Really, it’s being cautious as much as anything.

“One of our children isn’t well, one of our children had Covid at the beginning of the pandemic and they thought she had long Covid, but it’s now been diagnosed as fibromyalgia which is quite debilitating, so she’s back home with us and we’re looking after her.

“She’s upstairs in the bedroom and I thought, ‘I can’t in good conscience have a big, loud, fun party downstairs and one of my children is locked in a room upstairs’. It would be like something out of a horror novel.

“So really, just out of a good conscience, we’re not going to do it, but hopefully next year we’ll be back.”

Ross shares three adult children with his wife Goldman – Betty, Harvey and Honey.